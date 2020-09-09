Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) Declares GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 781.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 768.14. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,100.20 ($14.38).

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.