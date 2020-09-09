Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) Declares GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Honeycomb Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 781.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 768.14. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 715 ($9.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,100.20 ($14.38).
About Honeycomb Investment Trust
