Hydro Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $289,659.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DEx.top, Upbit and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.83 or 0.05168684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052213 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinEx, BitForex, DEx.top, IDAX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Mercatox, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

