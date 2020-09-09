I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab makes up 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

