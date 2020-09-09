Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.82. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

