IDEX Membership Market Cap Hits $393,889.19 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $393,889.19 and $265.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $196.94 or 0.01906868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045647 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.83 or 0.05168684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052213 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

