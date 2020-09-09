Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.15.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Shares of IMMU opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.