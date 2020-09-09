Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.15.
Shares of IMMU opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immunomedics
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
