Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 157.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

