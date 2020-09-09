Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:KDP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
