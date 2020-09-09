Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 14,888 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $729,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bernhard E. Spiess also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 4th, Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 342,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,633. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 472.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 105,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

