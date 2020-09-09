Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 25,112 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernhard E. Spiess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bernhard E. Spiess sold 14,888 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $729,512.00.

CSTL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 342,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,633. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 472.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.