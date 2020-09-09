Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 25,112 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernhard E. Spiess also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Bernhard E. Spiess sold 14,888 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $729,512.00.

CSTL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 342,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,633. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 472.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit