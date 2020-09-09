Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,502,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Earl H. Nemser sold 23,127 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $1,205,610.51.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13.

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40.

On Monday, August 24th, Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,851. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.