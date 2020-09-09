Insider Selling: KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells 2,421 Shares of Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51.

KLAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.35. The company had a trading volume of 79,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of KLA by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

