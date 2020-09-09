INT Chain Market Cap Achieves $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and OKEx. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.95 or 0.05098237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00036441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052255 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

