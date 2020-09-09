Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $6.53 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $765,116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,970,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,923 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,130 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

