Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.45. 84,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,462. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $197.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.