Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $27.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,560.03. 99,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,551.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,393.61. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,042.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.