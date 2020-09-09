Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.07.

XENT opened at $17.58 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 38.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

