Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $675.10.

Shares of ISRG opened at $694.17 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

