Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,935 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 360,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,530. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11.

