IONChain Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $150,314.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

