IOST (IOST) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $97.10 million and $83.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, DigiFinex, DDEX and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.05149956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00036326 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052290 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,077,231,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,148,690,666 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitkub, Livecoin, BigONE, Hotbit, ABCC, CoinZest, BitMart, BitMax, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitrue, CoinBene, Bithumb, Kyber Network, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex, Binance, WazirX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, GOPAX, IDAX, Vebitcoin, Coineal, DDEX, Upbit, OTCBTC, DigiFinex and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

