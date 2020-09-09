IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.88.
Shares of IPGP opened at $161.00 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.38.
In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
