IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP opened at $161.00 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 338,187 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,758,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,781 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

