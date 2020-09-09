IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IQEPF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

