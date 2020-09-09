iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.88% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $328,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,021,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 873,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,994. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

