IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ISEE. Wedbush restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

ISEE opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.88. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

