J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

