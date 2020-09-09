JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBLU. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.77.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

