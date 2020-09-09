John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has increased its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BTO stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

