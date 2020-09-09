John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

