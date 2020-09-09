John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JHS opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.