John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

NYSE JHI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Dividend History for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit