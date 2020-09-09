John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

NYSE JHI opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

