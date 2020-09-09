John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HPF opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

