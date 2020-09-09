John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HTD opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

