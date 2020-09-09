John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HTY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

About John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Dividend History for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

