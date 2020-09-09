JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JW.A stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.32. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a positive return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

