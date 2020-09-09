Joseph C. Cook III Sells 69,265 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 69,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $3,345,499.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,248,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSTL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 342,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 472.77 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $52.32.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 153.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

