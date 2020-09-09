Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 5,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,500. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.12. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

