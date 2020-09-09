Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $390.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 53.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

