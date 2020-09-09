Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,344 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $42,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.08. 21,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,834. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

