Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 41,586 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.53% of Badger Meter worth $64,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after buying an additional 88,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

BMI traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.69. 5,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,084. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

