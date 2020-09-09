Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 14,479 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,234 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,202 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,329. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.88. 37,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.40 and a 200 day moving average of $328.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.