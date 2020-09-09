Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $22.52 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 425.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $9.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,071. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.84 and its 200 day moving average is $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

