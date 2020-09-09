Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $57.45 Million Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,630 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Okta worth $57,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,896 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,399. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,861. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

