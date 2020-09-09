Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,370,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.