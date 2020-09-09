Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,231,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded down $18.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.85. 175,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,201. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -191.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.65.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares in the company, valued at $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

