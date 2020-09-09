Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

ICE stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. 2,712,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

