Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Buys Shares of 10,350 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. 7,406,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

