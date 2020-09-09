Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 781,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.