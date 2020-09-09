Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. 4,363,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

