Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $3.75 Million Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.7% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 33.2% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $12.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,807. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.74 and its 200-day moving average is $325.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

