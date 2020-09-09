Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Purchases 1,000 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Shares of APD traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.27. 1,024,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.79.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

